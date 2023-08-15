BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Short Interest Update

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,330,000 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the July 15th total of 3,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 359,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.3 days.

In related news, CEO Michael Rice sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $701,326.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,867,686.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 24,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.86 per share, with a total value of $545,909.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,279,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 33,333 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $701,326.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,867,686.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 113,438 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,448 and sold 71,643 shares valued at $1,544,442. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 144.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,313 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 7,856 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 38.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 6,937 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 16.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,712,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,390,000 after purchasing an additional 57,623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

BLFS stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.27. 493,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,157. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.16. BioLife Solutions has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Several research firms have weighed in on BLFS. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on BioLife Solutions from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens decreased their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

