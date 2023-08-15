BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the July 15th total of 998,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 241,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 10.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 5,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total value of $34,767.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,850.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 5,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total value of $34,767.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,850.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Berman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $32,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIVI. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of BioVie by 284.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in BioVie by 2,706.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in BioVie in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in BioVie in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in BioVie by 162.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

BioVie Price Performance

BioVie stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.91. The stock had a trading volume of 48,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,721. BioVie has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.36.

BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.12). Analysts predict that BioVie will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of BioVie in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.

BioVie Company Profile

BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of chronic debilitating conditions in the United States. Its products pipeline includes BIV201, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ascites caused due to chronic liver cirrhosis; and NE3107, a potentially selective inhibitor of inflammatory extracellular single-regulated kinase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

