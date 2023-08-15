Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Price Target Raised to C$8.50

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.80 to C$8.50 in a research report report published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BIREF. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Birchcliff Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.56.

OTCMKTS BIREF opened at $6.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.96. Birchcliff Energy has a twelve month low of $5.46 and a twelve month high of $9.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.1484 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

