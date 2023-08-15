Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) Price Hits $5.63 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) traded 40.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One Bitcoin Latinum token can now be bought for approximately $5.63 or 0.00019219 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Latinum has a total market capitalization of $76.81 million and approximately $873.72 worth of Bitcoin Latinum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Latinum has traded up 62.5% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Latinum Token Profile

Bitcoin Latinum’s genesis date was September 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Latinum’s total supply is 20,958,883 tokens. Bitcoin Latinum’s official website is www.bitcoinlatinum.com. Bitcoin Latinum’s official message board is medium.com/bitcoinlatinum. Bitcoin Latinum’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinlatinum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Latinum

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Latinum is an insured asset-backed cryptocurrency. Latinum plans to bring better digital transactions to high-growth markets such as Media, Gaming, Telecommunication, and Cloud Computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Latinum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Latinum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Latinum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

