BitShares (BTS) Price Tops $0.0101 on Exchanges

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Over the last seven days, BitShares has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. BitShares has a market cap of $30.16 million and approximately $611,538.59 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for $0.0101 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008761 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001870 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002471 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001202 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,994,840 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

