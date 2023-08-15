BitShares (BTS) Trading Up 1.4% This Week

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. BitShares has a market cap of $29.91 million and $497,646.49 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitShares has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitShares alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008754 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001889 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002485 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001034 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,994,276 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.