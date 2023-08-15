BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Shares Bought by Robinson Capital Management LLC

Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Free Report) by 61.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 162,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,950 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 1,238.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 447,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after buying an additional 414,048 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 125,626 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 8.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 303,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 23,362 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,027,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 214,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 23,646 shares in the last quarter. 16.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Price Performance

BKN stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $11.24. The company had a trading volume of 21,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,713. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.54 and its 200 day moving average is $11.72. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $16.12.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.0395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

