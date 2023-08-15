BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Shares Sold by Robinson Capital Management LLC

Robinson Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,191 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 16,915 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 155,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 17,620 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 160,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 22,652 shares during the period.
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:BTA traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.75. The company had a trading volume of 11,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,389. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.67 and its 200 day moving average is $9.80. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $12.07.
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Cuts Dividend
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Long Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax by investing its assets in municipal bonds, municipal securities and derivative instruments with exposure to such bonds and securities.
