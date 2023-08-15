BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust plc (BRSA) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2 on October 2nd

BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust plc (LON:BRSA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Stock Performance

BRSA stock opened at GBX 186.78 ($2.37) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 186.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 190.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of £149.85 million, a P/E ratio of 1,235.29 and a beta of 0.67. BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 179.50 ($2.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 215 ($2.73).

About BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust

BlackRock North American Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

