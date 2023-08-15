BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust plc (BRSA) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2 on October 2nd

BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust plc (LON:BRSA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Stock Performance
BRSA stock opened at GBX 186.78 ($2.37) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 186.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 190.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of £149.85 million, a P/E ratio of 1,235.29 and a beta of 0.67. BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 179.50 ($2.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 215 ($2.73).
About BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust
Further Reading
