Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BX. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $299,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,071,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,623,406.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $299,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,071,125 shares in the company, valued at $110,623,406.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $1,032,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,281 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,664.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 117,163 shares of company stock valued at $639,861 and have sold 3,095,000 shares valued at $34,444,000. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BX. TheStreet raised Blackstone from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on Blackstone from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on Blackstone from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.97.

Blackstone Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BX traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.31. 945,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,450,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $109.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.90. The company has a market capitalization of $69.07 billion, a PE ratio of 59.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 347.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.52%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

