Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,971,960 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 1,666,490 shares.The stock last traded at $26.03 and had previously closed at $25.20.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. William Blair downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Up 4.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.60.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 86.88%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is 37.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,486 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

