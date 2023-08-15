BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the second quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter worth about $143,000.

Shares of PML stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.96. The stock had a trading volume of 24,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,458. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $11.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.13.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.0395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

