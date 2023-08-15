BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.97 Million Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JNK. Japan Science & Technology Agency acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $358,105,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 99,822.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,287,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,871,000 after buying an additional 3,284,166 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 225.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,519,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $316,752,000 after buying an additional 2,439,050 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,604,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,388,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,984,000 after buying an additional 1,642,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,160,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,474,931. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.75 and its 200-day moving average is $91.58. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $97.33.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

