BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Has $21.36 Million Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 871,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,023 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 4.4% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $21,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 218.6% during the 1st quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 312,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,671,000 after purchasing an additional 214,654 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 93,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 10,496 shares in the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 244,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 48,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 20,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.38. 163,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,669. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.64. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $26.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

