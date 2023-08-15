BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Has $95.47 Million Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,973,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,448 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 19.7% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $95,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 14,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 7,087 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHX stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,680. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.64. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $41.20 and a 52 week high of $54.38. The company has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

