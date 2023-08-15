BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,409 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 169.5% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 488.3% during the 1st quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 59,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,898,000 after acquiring an additional 49,130 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 207,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,684,000 after acquiring an additional 46,699 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 42,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 17,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,469,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,205,106. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.58 and a 200 day moving average of $98.40. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $103.13.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

