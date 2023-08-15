BNB (BNB) Trading 3.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

BNB (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 15th. One BNB coin can currently be bought for approximately $237.29 or 0.00812605 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. BNB has a total market cap of $36.51 billion and $474.80 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 153,842,110 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 153,852,703.6269321. The last known price of BNB is 239.25330348 USD and is down -0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1566 active market(s) with $360,615,164.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

