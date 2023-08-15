BNB (BNB) Trading 3.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

BNB (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 15th. One BNB coin can currently be bought for approximately $237.29 or 0.00812605 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. BNB has a total market cap of $36.51 billion and $474.80 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
BNB Coin Profile
BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 153,842,110 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 153,852,703.6269321. The last known price of BNB is 239.25330348 USD and is down -0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1566 active market(s) with $360,615,164.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
Buying and Selling BNB
Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.