BNB Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $379.39 Million (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One BNB coin can now be purchased for about $238.79 or 0.00814453 BTC on major exchanges. BNB has a total market cap of $36.74 billion and $379.39 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BNB has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.
BNB Profile
BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 153,842,157 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 153,852,703.6269321. The last known price of BNB is 239.25330348 USD and is down -0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1566 active market(s) with $360,615,164.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
