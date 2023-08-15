BNB Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $379.39 Million (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One BNB coin can now be purchased for about $238.79 or 0.00814453 BTC on major exchanges. BNB has a total market cap of $36.74 billion and $379.39 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BNB has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

BNB Profile

BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 153,842,157 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

