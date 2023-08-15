BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) Shares Bought by Robinson Capital Management LLC

Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 574,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,360 shares during the quarter. BNY Mellon Municipal Income comprises 1.7% of Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income were worth $3,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. 19.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DMF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,077. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $7.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.33.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

