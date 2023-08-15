Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Short Interest Update

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BDNNY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Boliden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, DNB Markets cut shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $368.75.

Boliden AB (publ) Stock Down 1.6 %

BDNNY opened at $53.52 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.35. Boliden AB has a 1-year low of $52.89 and a 1-year high of $92.60.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter.

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

