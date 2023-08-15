Boralex (TSE:BLX) Given New C$44.00 Price Target at CIBC

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at CIBC from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 39.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BLX. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Boralex from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. CSFB raised shares of Boralex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Boralex from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.18.

Boralex stock traded down C$0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$31.63. 260,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,841. Boralex has a 1 year low of C$29.75 and a 1 year high of C$51.55. The firm has a market cap of C$3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$35.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$37.44.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$210.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$202.35 million. Boralex had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 0.35%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boralex will post 1.0457582 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2022, the company had interests in 90 wind farms with an installed capacity of 2,584 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; and 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 255 MW.

