Boralex (TSE:BLX) Given New C$44.00 Price Target at CIBC

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at CIBC from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 39.11% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BLX. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Boralex from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. CSFB raised shares of Boralex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Boralex from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.18.
View Our Latest Stock Report on BLX
Boralex Stock Down 0.5 %
Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$210.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$202.35 million. Boralex had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 0.35%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boralex will post 1.0457582 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Boralex
Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2022, the company had interests in 90 wind farms with an installed capacity of 2,584 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; and 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 255 MW.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Boralex
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- On Holding Slips Into A More Comfortable Price Point
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.