Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target Increased to C$280.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Free Report) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$247.00 to C$280.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BYD. National Bankshares lowered Boyd Group Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Desjardins lowered Boyd Group Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Cormark lifted their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$300.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$285.00 to C$295.00 in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$267.45.

Shares of BYD opened at C$241.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$244.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$229.22. Boyd Group Services has a fifty-two week low of C$164.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$254.76. The firm has a market cap of C$5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.147 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is 15.63%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

