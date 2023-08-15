Boyuan Construction Group, Inc. (BOY.TO) (TSE:BOY) Trading 1% Higher

Shares of Boyuan Construction Group, Inc. (BOY.TO) (TSE:BOY – Get Free Report) traded up 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50. 46,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 66,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

The company has a market capitalization of C$15.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Boyuan Construction Group, Inc, a general contracting construction company, constructs residential and commercial buildings, municipal infrastructure, and engineering projects in the People's Republic of China. It constructs residential areas, including housing projects for multi-home neighborhoods and condominium projects; customized factories for the purpose of production, manufacturing, and processing activities; business and residential buildings for the purpose of tourism, restaurants, entertainment, offices, and mixed use office/residential buildings; and public infrastructure projects, such as bus stations, squares, traffic hubs, nursing homes, and government institutions for urban development.

