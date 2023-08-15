Bradley Louis Radoff Purchases 20,000 Shares of LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) Stock

LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report) insider Bradley Louis Radoff purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.07 per share, with a total value of $101,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

LifeVantage Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of LifeVantage stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.18. The stock had a trading volume of 21,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,678. The company has a market capitalization of $66.30 million, a PE ratio of -86.00 and a beta of 0.96. LifeVantage Co. has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $5.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LifeVantage in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of LifeVantage

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in LifeVantage by 7.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 239,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 17,315 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LifeVantage during the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 7.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in LifeVantage by 30.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,706 shares in the last quarter. 27.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LifeVantage

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive and immune system function; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

