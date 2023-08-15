Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,764 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 994 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Broadcom by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 173,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $111,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its stake in Broadcom by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 15,325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,832,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $854.10 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $868.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $718.38. The company has a market cap of $352.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $923.18.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.63%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $804.05.

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

