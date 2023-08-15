Brokerages Set CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Target Price at $19.38

Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.38.

CNHI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of CNHI opened at $13.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.62. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $10.89 and a 12 month high of $17.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.79.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNH Industrial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNHI. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $395,701,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 410.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,936,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,492,000 after buying an additional 16,835,827 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $265,843,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 356.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,305,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,802,000 after purchasing an additional 8,830,054 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 379.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,451,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,374,000 after buying an additional 7,478,640 shares during the period. 39.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CNH Industrial

(Get Free Report

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.