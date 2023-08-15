Brokerages Set MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK) PT at $19.00

MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MLNK. Wolfe Research cut MeridianLink from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on MeridianLink from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on MeridianLink from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on MeridianLink from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut MeridianLink from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

In other news, insider Chris Maloof sold 4,353 shares of MeridianLink stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $89,192.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 430,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,816,498.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in MeridianLink by 1,059.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 905,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after acquiring an additional 827,825 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in MeridianLink by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 983,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,505,000 after acquiring an additional 243,627 shares during the period. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of MeridianLink by 1.9% in the first quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 4,167,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,093,000 after buying an additional 76,394 shares during the period. Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of MeridianLink by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC now owns 1,020,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,009,000 after buying an additional 126,814 shares during the period. Finally, Voss Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MeridianLink in the first quarter worth about $7,084,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLNK stock opened at $18.63 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -77.63 and a beta of 0.79. MeridianLink has a 1 year low of $12.49 and a 1 year high of $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $75.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.57 million. MeridianLink had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MeridianLink will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

