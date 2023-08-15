Brokerages Set Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target at $82.00

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.29.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Planet Fitness from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLNT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 13.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 801.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 34.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $919,000. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $61.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.79 and a 200 day moving average of $72.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. Planet Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $85.90.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 86.09% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $286.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

