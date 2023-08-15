Brokerages Set SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Price Target at $34.27

Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.27.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of SLG stock opened at $33.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -4.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. SL Green Realty has a 12 month low of $19.06 and a 12 month high of $51.28.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($5.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($6.96). The firm had revenue of $221.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.80 million. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 9.66% and a negative net margin of 50.10%. SL Green Realty’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2708 per share. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently -45.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 583.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 437.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 853.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 110.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

