Brokerages Set StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Price Target at $33.40

Shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on STEP shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of StepStone Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

StepStone Group Stock Performance

StepStone Group stock opened at $29.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 141.48 and a beta of 1.44. StepStone Group has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $32.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.29.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $178.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.14 million. Equities analysts anticipate that StepStone Group will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StepStone Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a boost from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

Insider Activity at StepStone Group

In related news, insider Michael I. Mccabe bought 50,000 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,074,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 56,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,548.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael I. Mccabe bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,074,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 56,357 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,548.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael I. Mccabe purchased 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.83 per share, with a total value of $753,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,724,920.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 108,000 shares of company stock worth $2,416,390 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of StepStone Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in StepStone Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 67.1% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 57.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 5,132.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Featured Stories

