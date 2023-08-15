Brookfield Property Preferred L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPM) Plans $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

Brookfield Property Preferred L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st.
Brookfield Property Preferred Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BPYPM traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.60. The company had a trading volume of 7,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,839. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.04. Brookfield Property Preferred has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $22.00.
Brookfield Property Preferred Company Profile
