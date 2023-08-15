Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Short Interest Up 5.5% in July

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the July 15th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 585,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Brookline Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Brookline Bancorp

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Brookline Bancorp

In other Brookline Bancorp news, CEO Michael P. Goldrick acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.71 per share, with a total value of $43,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,263.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 337.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $45,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 735.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookline Bancorp Price Performance

BRKL traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.90. 420,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,918. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $877.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.71. Brookline Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $15.50.

Brookline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

About Brookline Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.