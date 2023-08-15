BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Director Gerhard F. Burbach Sells 1,000 Shares

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) Director Gerhard F. Burbach sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $74,070.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,031.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

BWX Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:BWXT traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.36. The stock had a trading volume of 366,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,348. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.81 and its 200 day moving average is $65.19. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.13 and a fifty-two week high of $76.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 35.25% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $612.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.55%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BWX Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 156,019.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 90,473,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,475,153,000 after buying an additional 90,415,050 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 75.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,358,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $669,803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012,457 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 40.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,507,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,326 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $43,218,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 154.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 980,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,828,000 after purchasing an additional 595,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

Featured Stories

