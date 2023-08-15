Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (CALT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter.
Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $18.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.05 million. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 43.26% and a negative return on equity of 56.47%. On average, analysts expect Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Trading Down 8.2 %
CALT stock traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.70. 1,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,605. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 1-year low of $10.82 and a 1-year high of $25.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.07 million, a PE ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.98.
Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.
Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.
