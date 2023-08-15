Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Short Interest Down 27.0% in July

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 433,400 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the July 15th total of 593,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 240.8 days.

Canaccord Genuity Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CCORF remained flat at $6.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.31. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $8.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CCORF shares. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Raymond James upgraded Canaccord Genuity Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

About Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

