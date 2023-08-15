Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Price Target to $20.00

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $75.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 361.89% from the company’s previous close.

BTAI has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $43.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $71.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim lowered BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioXcel Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of BTAI stock opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.16. BioXcel Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $34.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

In other BioXcel Therapeutics news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 6,500 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $167,635.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,812.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 5.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 8.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. 42.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

