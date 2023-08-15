Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,565,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 557,530 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway comprises approximately 2.9% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.69% of Canadian National Railway worth $538,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$171.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$184.00 to C$181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$190.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.71.

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE CNI traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,222. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.79 and a fifty-two week high of $129.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.87.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 30.21%. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.5996 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 40.58%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Further Reading

