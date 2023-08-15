Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Downgraded to Sector Perform at National Bankshares

National Bankshares downgraded shares of Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$184.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$193.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CTC.A. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Canadian Tire from C$203.00 to C$202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$225.00 to C$208.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$196.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$196.00 to C$206.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Tire currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$193.38.

Shares of TSE CTC.A opened at C$157.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.28. Canadian Tire has a twelve month low of C$139.24 and a twelve month high of C$189.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$177.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$173.17.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

