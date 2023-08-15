Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) COO Robert Camerlinck Sells 30,646 Shares

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Free Report) COO Robert Camerlinck sold 30,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total transaction of $23,597.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,958,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,758,154.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cano Health Price Performance

CANO traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.45. 17,385,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,853,583. Cano Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $9.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CANO shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cano Health to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup cut shares of Cano Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $4.00 to $0.80 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Cano Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cano Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CANO. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in Cano Health by 11,402.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 5,490,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,996,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442,581 shares during the period. Eagle Health Investments LP raised its stake in Cano Health by 1,847.9% during the first quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 4,290,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070,617 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Cano Health by 133.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,504,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149,952 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cano Health during the fourth quarter worth about $3,661,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cano Health during the fourth quarter worth about $3,620,000. Institutional investors own 34.05% of the company’s stock.

About Cano Health

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

