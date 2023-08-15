Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Short Interest Down 25.5% in July

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the July 15th total of 43,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 36.0 days.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENDTF traded down C$0.04 on Tuesday, reaching C$9.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,172. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.61. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 52-week low of C$8.75 and a 52-week high of C$10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of C$1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.80.

Get Canoe EIT Income Fund alerts:

Canoe EIT Income Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.0757 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a yield of 9.41%. This is a positive change from Canoe EIT Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.07. Canoe EIT Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.05%.

About Canoe EIT Income Fund

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.