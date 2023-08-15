Cardano Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $186.86 Million (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. During the last week, Cardano has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $9.89 billion and $186.86 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000967 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,826.83 or 0.06260338 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00040450 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00020468 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00027712 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00013118 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004387 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,076,551,300 coins and its circulating supply is 35,037,793,473 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

