Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.50-$6.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.59. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Cardinal Health also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.50-6.75 EPS.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of Cardinal Health stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,747. Cardinal Health has a one year low of $64.99 and a one year high of $95.45. The company has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.30.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $53.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.72 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 81.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.94%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAH

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Cardinal Health by 300.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in Cardinal Health by 330.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. 85.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cardinal Health

(Get Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.