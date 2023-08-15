Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) versus Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Head-To-Head Survey

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Free Report) and Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Carrefour shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Randstad and Carrefour’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Randstad 2.97% 20.65% 8.73% Carrefour N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

Randstad pays an annual dividend of $1.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Carrefour pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Randstad pays out 55.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Randstad and Carrefour, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Randstad 0 3 0 0 2.00 Carrefour 1 2 1 0 2.00

Randstad currently has a consensus price target of $44.50, indicating a potential upside of 51.88%. Carrefour has a consensus price target of $18.83, indicating a potential upside of 368.49%. Given Carrefour’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Carrefour is more favorable than Randstad.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Randstad and Carrefour’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Randstad $29.05 billion N/A $978.79 million $2.28 12.85 Carrefour $87.56 billion 0.17 $1.42 billion N/A N/A

Carrefour has higher revenue and earnings than Randstad.

Volatility & Risk

Randstad has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carrefour has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Carrefour beats Randstad on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Randstad

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professional segments. In addition, it recruits experienced staff for managerial and professional roles in a range of sectors and disciplines, including IT, engineering, finance, healthcare, HR, education, legal affairs, sales and marketing and communications. Further, the company provides managed services programs, recruitment process outsourcing, outplacement and career development, and online talent acquisition. It has operations in North America, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg, Italy, Iberia, other European countries, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Randstad Holding NV and changed its name to Randstad N.V. in April 2018. Randstad N.V. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands.

About Carrefour

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and Argentina. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and cash and carry stores; e-commerce sites; and service stations. Its stores offer fresh produce; local products; and non-food products, including electronic and household appliances, textiles, childcare, and seasonal products. The company is also involved in banking, insurance, property development, and franchise activities; the provision of travel agency services; and the rental of shopping malls. Carrefour SA was founded in 1959 and is based in Massy, France.

