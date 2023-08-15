Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Short Interest Update

Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,300 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the July 15th total of 83,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Carter Bankshares Stock Performance
Shares of CARE opened at $14.31 on Tuesday. Carter Bankshares has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $18.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.01. The stock has a market cap of $333.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Arthur Loran Adams sold 1,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $27,610.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,374.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 84 shares of company stock worth $1,262. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Carter Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
About Carter Bankshares
Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits.
