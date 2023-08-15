Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Short Interest Update

Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,300 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the July 15th total of 83,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Carter Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of CARE opened at $14.31 on Tuesday. Carter Bankshares has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $18.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.01. The stock has a market cap of $333.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Arthur Loran Adams sold 1,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $27,610.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,374.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 84 shares of company stock worth $1,262. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 4.0% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 236.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. 38.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Carter Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Carter Bankshares

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits.

