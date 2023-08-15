Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $260.70.

CASY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $273.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $294.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASY. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 49.4% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CASY opened at $248.78 on Tuesday. Casey’s General Stores has a 12 month low of $197.22 and a 12 month high of $257.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $239.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.93. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.83.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.43%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

