CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Trading 0.7% Higher

CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.80 and last traded at $9.80. 23,453 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 19,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

CD Projekt Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.87.

Get CD Projekt alerts:

CD Projekt Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th were given a $0.0368 dividend. This is a positive change from CD Projekt’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%.

About CD Projekt

CD Projekt SA, together its subsidiaries, engages in the development, publishing, and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CD Projekt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CD Projekt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.