Ceapro (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) Shares Up 9.7%

Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 9.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.37 and last traded at $0.37. 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 14,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

Ceapro Trading Up 9.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average of $0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $28.65 million, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.57.

Ceapro Company Profile

Ceapro Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and marketing of health and wellness products and technology relating to plant extracts in the United States, Germany, China, Canada, and internationally. The company is involved in the development of proprietary extraction technologies and the application of these technologies to the production, development, and commercialization of active ingredients, such as oat beta glucan and avenanthramides, which are derived from oats and other renewable plant resources for healthcare and cosmetic industries.

