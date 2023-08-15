Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Purchased by Great Lakes Retirement Inc.

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the first quarter worth $35,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Centene by 141.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the first quarter worth $41,000. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Centene stock opened at $66.85 on Tuesday. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $61.34 and a 12-month high of $98.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.05. Centene had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $37.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNC. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Centene

Centene Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.