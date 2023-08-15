Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) PT Raised to $5.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.50 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 24.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CNTA. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. SVB Securities lifted their price objective on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

CNTA stock opened at $6.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $632.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.27. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $8.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.89. The company has a current ratio of 12.95, a quick ratio of 12.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.14). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tia L. Bush sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total transaction of $35,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,102 shares in the company, valued at $703,816.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Antoine Yver sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $28,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 783,066 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,643.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tia L. Bush sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total transaction of $35,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,816.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 275.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

