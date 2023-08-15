CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) PT Raised to C$5.00

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Free Report) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CEU. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.75 to C$4.40 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$4.42.

Shares of CEU opened at C$3.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$849.58 million, a PE ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.51. CES Energy Solutions has a 52-week low of C$2.07 and a 52-week high of C$3.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 13,445 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.45, for a total transaction of C$32,930.84. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

